Watch: Gavin and Stacey’s Uncle Bryn is back – on national radio that is

Rob Brydon has no doubt had some strange requests in his time, but his appearance on Capital Radio was definitely one of the most unique

Appearing on the station with presenters Chris Stark and Jordan North to promote his new series My Lady Jane – out now via Amazon Prime – and the hugely anticipated Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special, the Welshman, was in a playful mood.

Which is a relief especially when the star who is always up for a challenge was asked by the presenters if he could sing the Sabrina Carpenter single ‘Please Please Please’ as Uncle Bryn.

Presenter Chris Stark referenced the famous barn dance scene in Gavin and Stacey when Bryn and Nessa famoulsy performed their chart-topping single ‘Islands In The Stream’.

“For some reason when I first heard this Sabrina Carpenter song, all I could imagine was you Rob, well Uncle Bryn, almost doing the dance and singing this song,” said the presenter.

Brydon quickly threw himself headlong into the challenge, demonstrating his comedic chops with a series of Uncle Bryn adlibs while performing his alternate take on Carpenter’s number one hit.

“I’m having a whale of a time” and “heartbreak is one thing, Ness, my ego’s another,” he quipped, much to the delight of the presenters.

He finished his performance avoiding a potential F-bomb, before referencing the lyrics “don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice,” adding: “Just to be clear I’m not wearing makeup – and I’ll tell you for why, it’s not my style.”

Chris Stark said the impromptu sing-song “made my year,” while Jordan North added: “Mine as well. Actual Bryn in the studio with us.”

As for Gavin and Stacey and that hugely awaited Christmas Day special, all that Brydon would say was he hadn’t yet seen a script for the upcoming special but did know some of the plot points and teased that it would “wrap the story up.”

