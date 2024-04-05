Watch: Goldie Lookin Chain release hilarious rap about Dryrobes

Everyone’s favourite Welsh rappers Goldie Lookin Chain have released a hilarious song about people who wear Dryrobes.

The long length towelling robe was initially designed to allow lovers of outdoor sports such as surfing to be able to get changed anywhere.

But it has recently been dubbed the “school run coat” as more and more people don the garment for every day activities such as visiting the shops or picking up the kids.

Newport rappers, Goldie Lookin Chain (GLC) poked fun at the outdoor sports robe with their new release – ‘Dryrobe rap’.



Famous for their single, ‘Guns don’t kill people, rappers do’ GLC announced their new song on social media along with the caption: “Big up to the Dryrobe massive.”

The song features the lyrics: “If you go down the shops in slippers and pyjamas, you’ll know Hunter welly boots aren’t just for farmers.

“A symbol of status that you can wear made like a bin bag full of pubic hair. You don’t dress like a dentist when you drive a boat, but I wears it like it’s a normal coat

“At the football when little Timmy’s in goal other parents look at me like I’m as asshole.”

The chorus includes: “Dryrobe, Dryrobe. If you don’t like the look you are a Dryrobe-ophobe. Dryrobe, Dryrobe. But it won’t fit in my fucking wardrobe.”

Alongside the single, a hysterical video has also been released on Youtube with the caption: “Massive respect to anyone with a Dryrobe.”

It features band member Rhys Hutchings wandering around Newport wearing his own Dryrobe whilst carrying out day to day activities such as visiting the job centre, catching the bus and of course, shopping for more Dryrobes.

Here’s the full lyrics.

If you go down

The shops in slippers and pyjamas

You’ll know Hunter werlly boots aren’t just for farmers

A symbol of status that you can wear made like a bin bag full of pubic hair

You don’t dress like a dentist when you drive a boat

But I wears it like it’s a normal coat

At the football when little Timmy’s in goal other parents look at me like I’m as asshole

Dryrobe, Dryrobe

If you don’t like the look you are a Dryrobophob

Dryrobe, Dryrobe

But it won’t fit in my fucking wardrobe

I was wearing my wetsuit in the local swimming pool

Saw a Dryrobe so I threw away my cagoule

Villages towns parks across the land

Whose coats that jacket and what’s the brand

It’s a Dryrobe

And I wears it with pride on the school run not at the seaside

I don’t care

As you stand and stare

‘Cause I know you got yours at Mountain Wearhouse

Dryrobe, Dryrobe

If you don’t like the look you are a Dryrobophob

Dryrobe, Dryrobe

But it won’t fit in my fucking wardrobe

Like Harry Potter’s Invisibility cloak

But you can still see me and I look fucking dope

Like Batman with a Batman cape

I’m walking my dog smoking my vape

Naked underneath wore it straight out the shower

And other dog walkers are scared of its power

Made for beaches of after swimming in lakes

I wears mine down Parsons when I’m inviting cakes

I like getting noticed

I’m living life large

So I bought another Dryrobe in camouflage

Almost did a jizz when I took it out the box

And it looks even better with a fresh pair of Crocs

Went down Jackson Bay just to watch the tide

Saw you wearing d Dryrobe snide

Was it Begatta or Two Bare Feet

It looked pretty good but it will never beat my

Dryrobe, Dryrobe

If you don’t like the look you are a Dryrobophob

Dryrobe, Dryrobe

But it won’t fit in my fucking wardrobe

