Watch: Goldie Lookin Chain’s hilarious ode to the middle of Lidl

Everyone’s favourite Welsh rappers Goldie Lookin Chain have released a hilarious song about the middle of Lidl.

The mysterious aisle which invokes a religious retail experience in some shoppers because of the sheer breadth and variety of its offering has now been canonised in rap form by those arch Newport humourists GLC.

The enduring rap legends famous for such memorable singles as, ‘Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do’, ‘Your Mother’s Got a Penis’, and ‘Your Missus Is a Nutter’, nail the mystery of the middle aisle of the supermarket chain with their usual lyrical aplomb.

The meaning of life

The boys ponder the meaning of life and the German retail experience when they posit: ‘I went to Lidl for milk and same home with shoes

‘If life is a riddle then maybe you should check out the middle of Lidl.

‘Yeah, yo, let’s all go to the middle of Lidl, what you gonna get, I don’t know.’

The reaction to the new offering from the outfit who are currently on an extensive UK tour which culminates with several shows at The Corn Exchange in Newport, has been universally well received.

Among the hundreds of comments on YouTube, one person made this appeal directly to Lidl when they wrote: ‘If Lidl don’t officially adapt this for an ad campaign they’re missing a trick’

We couldn’t agree more.

Pretzels

Meanwhile over on the GLC Facebook page one fan summed up the madness of the middle of Lidl with this comment: ‘Went in for a couple of pretzels once. I came out with an angle grinder, an inflatable kyak, and the complete works of H.P. Lovecraft.’

Quite.

