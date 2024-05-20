Watch: Harpist’s shocking run-in with a member of the public

We love the harp in Wales.

It’s our national instrument and has been for centuries.

To us it’s the sound of stringed heaven and provokes an emotional response whenever played.

How anyone can have a negative response to it is beyond out understanding.

That’s why we were shocked when we viewed a video of a harpist which has gone viral with tens of millions of views.

Startled

Robyn Hearts, a London-based musician, who can be heard adding to the high street ambiance with her beautiful playing was startled by one particular interaction with a member of the public.

She regularly live streams her public performances and sometimes shares clips of interactions with members of the public, be they sweet, awkward, or downright rude.

A video filmed last week in Harrow town centre has gone viral on social media with 12.6million views on TikTok and a repost gathering 17.3million views on Twitter.

Begging

In the video a woman threatens to report Robyn to Harrow Council for “begging”, but some cheeky subtitling replaces this with “Karen Council”. This has caused some confusion among international viewers who appeared to believe there actually is a “Karen Council” in England.

‘Karen’ is a slang term for a highly strung and rude woman, and is often levelled at someone perceived to have been rude to people in customer services.

People particularly enjoyed seeing Robyn’s cool-headed responses, including “alright” to the initial threat and a calm “yeah” when grilled over whether she had permission.

Many in the comments were particularly impressed by the unbroken harp rendition of George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ while holding the awkward conversation.

We think Robyn is fantastic and she is welcome to come and play in Wales anytime!

