Watch: heartwarming film exploring home and community in an area blighted by violence last year

A beautiful short film exploring feelings and reminiscences of ‘home and hinterland’ has been produced as a collaboration between Taliesin Arts Centre and the people of Waun Wen in Swansea.

The film is part of a small series of collaborations which show the deep community connections in an area which was blighted a year ago when violence broke out following a vigil, leading to extensive damage, and criticism of responses from the police and the media.

These films are part of the Walk Waun Wen, Talk Waun Wen arts project, made by Melvyn Williams in the Pandemic Winter of 2021 / 2022.

They feature local residents in conversation about their experiences of growing up and living in the area and reflections on working class life and community.

David Phillips, councillor for Castle Ward shared the film, saying: “A good short film from Taliesin Arts Centre about Waun Wen – and a useful corrective to the image given to this close community by the media following the riot higher up the hill last year.”

University Arts Centres, Taliesin Arts Centre, Abertystwyth Arts Centre & Pontio, Bangor University, have teamed up to undertake the project which was made with the help of local volunteers and students.

It was produced and directed by Taliesin Films in partnership with Jamie Panton Video Services, original score created with support from Simon Parton. Funded by HEFCW.

More information and further videos made as part of the project can be found here.

