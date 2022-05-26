Watch: Hilarious St David’s Day question on German quiz show

What do Germans know about the traditions of St David’s Day?

Well if you’re the contestants on German quiz show Wer weiß denn sowas? (Who knows?) the answer to that questions is hilariously enough – not a lot.

The popular game show hosted by Kai Pflaume with team captains – entertainer Bernhard Hoëcker and German comedian Elton.

Each episode sees two guests joining forces with the team captains to answer a series of bizarre and tricky questions from science, the animal kingdom and everyday life.

In the episode in question Bernhard was joined by German actress and model Valerie Huber, while Elton’s guest was the actress and model, Leia Holtwick.

Bernhard and Valerie were stumped when asked particular multi-choice question about Wales.

Amusingly the choices were:

On the Welsh St David’s Day.

A: Children take red-painted potatoes to school

B: People decorate themselves with a leek or a daffodil

C: Unmarried men mark doors of houses with a sausage

Now we all know what the answer is, but did our German friends?

Watch and enjoy! (And turn on the English subtitles if you need them.)

