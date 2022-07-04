Watch: Hilarious video of Welsh pop star’s dog sounding their car horn

Bobi the dog is not a fan of being left in a car waiting for his owners.

When he gets impatient for them to return he jumps into the driver’s seat and presses his paws on the car horn to attract attention.

He’s learned that his owners, Super Furry Animals’ guitarist Huw ‘Bunf’ Bunford, his partner Tabitha Bray and their children will come running at the first sign of the blaring of the horn.

Take the weekend gone for example, the family were visiting Ewenny Pottery near Ogmore after having had a picnic on the beach, but as Tabitha’s video shows, Bobi was having none of it and needed the undivided attention of his owners.

So into the front seat he jumped pressed the horn with his paws and true to form the family came running.

Huw can be heard saying to some amused passers-by: “He does it all the time!”

Tabitha explains he’s learned this neat trick, because he gets so annoyed at being left in the car.

“His name is Bobi Bach, the Brecon beagle, or Robert Bunford Bray,” she says.

“He’s learned to sound the horn whenever we’ve left him in the car to do whatever – go into a supermarket to buy us food for example. He’s so bloody annoyed he’s not allowed in.

“He first learned to beep the horn at a garden centre in Sully that didn’t allow dogs in and he will stand up with both paws pressing down until Huw runs back to the car. Huw is often to be seen scampering out of a shop to appease him!”

Tabitha adds that despite being an imperious and wayward dog he is completely the apple of his fathers eye – despite getting into all sorts of scrapes.

“There are very many stories about this dog,” she laughs. “Once he jumped out of the third floor window and fell three stories to the floor below. Huw ran to get him. Bobi in his distress bit him. Huw locked himself out in a panic and was trying to break into his own house when the police were called.

“Huw was dripping with blood and they recognised him and said ‘are you Huw from the Super Furry Animals!’

It appears Bobi’s is also not a great fan of post.

This is after Huw’s personal copy of the Super Furry Animals box set Live at the BBC after it was posted to him. Unfortunately, Bobi got there first…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

