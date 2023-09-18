Watch: Hilarious video of Welsh streamer watching flag routine goes viral

He’s one of the most popular streamers on the Twitch platform – and one of his latest videos has gone viral, thanks to the Welsh flag.

Liam Wade, who has thousands of followers on the video live streaming platform, posted a clip to TikTok of him watching Welsh comedian Drew Taylor’s brilliant routine about how the flag of Wales came into existence.

His video has now racked up more than 200,000 views on TikTok.

What makes the routine all the more hilarious is Liam’s reaction to it – the engaging video streamer has an infectious laugh which makes him viewing and commenting on the clip even funnier.

Don’t trust me? You judge for yourself. Enjoy!

Comedian Drew Taylor knew he was on to a winner when his routine about the design of the Welsh flag was a big hit in his set.

However, it took on a life of its own when the comic from the Rhondda filmed the point in his routine where he imagines a conversation when the Welsh flag is first submitted for approval.

The routine, which comes at the end of Drew’s set, was actually filmed several years ago, but has taken on a life of its own online, where it invariably resurfaces much to the enjoyment of everyone who watches it.

“I first started doing the Welsh flag routine about seven years ago when fellow comic Steffan Evans decided to share an hour show, known as a “split hour” in comedy, at Cardiff comedy festival in 2016,” recalls Drew.

How the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 flag was designed pic.twitter.com/KlgR09otcc — Baker (@garethbakery) September 18, 2021

“We decided to call the show Tales from Wales as we’re both Welsh and it sounded catchy and it rhymed.

“(Fellow comic) Charlie Smith who was curating some of the comedy festival suggested we decorate the stage for the show and I decided to put a Welsh flag on the stage as a simple visual prop for the show.

“But then I thought, if I’m going to have arguably the best flag in the world on stage with me, I might as well write some material to go along with it.

Watch the full routine:



“So I came up with the idea of how Wales pitched the idea of the flag to a “flag commissioner” who signs off on any new flags from any new countries. Of course I decided to make it silly and fun and I think that has fed in to its popularity with live audiences and viewers online. Particularly with English audiences.

“I think the initial perception is that it’s going to be some overly patriotic statement but when the audience realises it’s a bit more of satirical silly take on the flags origin, they soon warm to it.”

The flag, in its present form, was only officially adopted in 1959, but of course has been around for centuries.

Nevertheless, you do wonder how that conversation in 1959 must have gone.

Who knows, maybe it went something like Drew’s hilarious skit.

Find out more about Drew HERE

