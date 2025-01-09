Watch: Hilarious Welsh immigration test goes viral

They’re one of Ireland’s most famous comedy troupes with millions of followers on social media.

Foil, Arms and Hog have built up a worldwide following online and regularly perform sold out shows around the globe.

The comic trio Sean ‘Foil’ Finegan, Conor ‘Arms’ McKenna and Sean ‘Hog’ Flanagan are renowned for their sketches, regularly posting them on their social media platforms.

The group’s name evolved from nicknames each of the members had for each other. Foil (Sean Finegan) is the comedy foil, Arms (Conor McKenna) is ‘All arms and Legs’ and Hog (Sean Flanagan) hogs the limelight.

One of their most recent sketches is titled ‘Getting Past Welsh Immigration’ and has quickly become a hit online with hundreds of thousands of shares.

The video shows the trio in the imagined situation of taking a Welsh immigration test.

We won’t spoil it by posting any of the questions, suffice to say if you’re Welsh you’ll love it.

Watch and enjoy!

And if you liked this, you’ll love this courtesy of Wales’ finest Spanish-Welsh comic Ignacio Lopez recorded for BBC Sesh…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

