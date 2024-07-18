Watch: Hollywood star Ben Stiller invited for a night out down Caroline Street

It’s not something you see every day – a bona fide A list film star being educated about the ‘delights’ of Cardiff’s most famous takeaway thoroughfare.

However, those who listened to this week’s edition of popular cycling podcast Watts Occurring podcast hosted by Welsh cyclists Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe were in for a treat.

There on camera from the US was none of other than Hollywood star Ben Stiller.

It transpires the man famed for such movies as Meet The Parents, Zoolander and Night At The Museum, is a huge fan of the Tour de France and of former Tour winner Geraint.

When G invited him onto the podcast he agreed immediately.

And unsurprisingly it appears the Welsh boys were thrilled to have him on as a special guest.

The blurb for their latest edition of the podcast recorded on a rest day during the Tour de France read: ‘No, this is not a drill: we do indeed have actual A-List Hollywood star Ben Stiller on the pod today. How’s that for a rest day show?

‘As our listeners will know, Ben’s a huge cycling fan, he loves following the Grand Tours, and he’s a vocal supporter of G’s across social media. He was delighted to accept G’s offer to come on the pod and the guys had a great time with the star of Zoolander, Dodgeball, Meet the Parents… the list goes on and on.

‘Luke and G absolutely loved chatting to him about his love for the Tour, and how he watches the action from the States.’

It was during the chat that the pair somehow got to discuss Ben coming for a night out in Cardiff, and more pertinently ending up on Caroline Street, Chippy Lane, Chip Alley, call it what you will (and plenty do!)

Despite the boys painting a somewhat less than glamorous picture of the the vagaries of the Welsh capital’s most infamous street, it didn’t appear to deter the Hollywood A-lister who much to the boys’ surprise said he’d love a night out in the city.

Nwo it could just be that he’s a good actor and was humouring the boys, but in the future if you see someone who looks like Ben Stiller having a curry half and half on Caroline Street, it might just be him!

Ben Stiller x Chippy Lane. Cardiff, he’s coming for you. pic.twitter.com/ESp5wlifK4 — Watts Occurring (@Watts_Occurring) July 15, 2024

