Watch: How Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau would sound if Queen had recorded it

It’s Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, but not like you’ve ever heard it before.

The Welsh national anthem has been reinvented by a group of musicians with a strong penchant for Queen.

The rousing reimagining was produced by Martin Stuart Goddard at Merger Media, who produce music for radio, TV, commercials, promos and trailers.

Martin was joined by fellow musicians Stuart Davies, Andrew Harries, and Dan Morgan for the epic reworking.

And the good news is, it bears all the hallmarks of lavish production by Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

From it’s opening trademark Queen piano flourish to the stratospheric four part harmonies and lavish production with everything (and the kitchen sink) thrown at it, it’s a veritable wall of sound. And as for an epic crescendo to finish, it really does remind you of the ‘any way the wind blows’ ending to Bohemian Rhapsody.

There’s even a gong just for good measure!

“The project started off as a bit of fun between mates using some studio downtime,” said Martin, explaining the genesis of the project.

“We loved the idea of doing a rousing version of the anthem which sounded a lot like it was recorded by Queen.”

In this case Martin means stacks of harmonies, rock guitar, and a stunning arrangement – just like Queen’s signature tune, ‘Bbohemian Rhapsody’, which was recorded in Wales at the world famous Rockfield Studios in Monmouth.

“To produce that iconic sound, there are over 70 tracks of vocals on the project, which involved singer Stuart Davies singing each part numerous times as pianist and arranger Andrew Harries threw notes at him all afternoon,” laughed Martin. “It also features some Queen-esque harmony guitar courtesy of Dan Morgan.”

Now Martin is hoping the Welsh public and media love their efforts and that it gets picked up for use on Welsh sporting coverage.

“I make production music for radio and TV via my company Merger Media, so I’ll be trying my best to get this version of the anthem featured on coverage of Welsh sport.

“I’d love to hear it blasting at the Principality Stadium too.

“I’m sure you’d agree it’d perfect for a montage of rugby tries or goals or Wales lifting the World Cup – yeah, I know wishful thinking!”

If you’d like to contact Martin you can get in touch with him via

[email protected]

