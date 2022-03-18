Watch: How many Welsh locations can you recognise in this new Malaysian film?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The trailer for a new Malay film has landed – and the locations are quite recognisable.

Wales is about to star in a romantic comedy produced by Malaysian satellite television company Astro First, which will be aired on March 24th.

The film stars Eyka Farhana, Keith Foo and musician Jaasuzuran, and tells the story of Darwish who breaks off his engagement with Aira, before both happen to go on holiday to the same place at the same time – in autumn, to Wales.

Despite not having seen the film, we can guess how it ends.

So far we’ve spotted Aberaeron and Aberystwyth, with Beddgelert in the north-west seemingly given the starring role. Despite the title, however, Aberaeron at least seems to have been filmed in summer.

The film even has its own music video by musician Wanna Ali, called Pandu Lalu, which has been released by Universal Music Malaysia and which you can watch below.

