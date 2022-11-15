Watch: ‘Humbled’ Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney declare ‘Cymru am byth!’ as they accept national award

A “humbled” Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have declared “Cymru am byth!” as they accepted a national award for their contribution to Wales’ culture in New York.

The Wrexham co-owners received the award during a special ‘Wales and the World’ concert on Times Square tonight to celebrate the links between the nations before Wales play USA in the World Cup.

As part of the concert, Reynolds and McElhenney were awarded with the ‘Diolch y Ddraig’ (Dragon’s Thank-you) award to recognize their contribution to promoting Welsh culture on the international stage.

The concert had been organized jointly between S4C, the Welsh Government and the Football Association of Wales, and was attended by stars including Ioan Gruffudd, Bryn Terfel and Katherine Jenkins.

Speaking from the stage, Rob McElhenney said: “I would like to thank the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C, and all of our friends in Wales for tonight’s honour.

“We accept this with the full recognition that these last few years have been the real honour.”

Ryan Reynolds added: “Rob and I are first and foremost, we’re storytellers. And we are so humbled by the fact that the people of Wrexham and the nation of Wales have entrusted us to tell your story.

Rob asked “Do you want to want to try some Welsh Ryan?” before Ryan Reynolds responded “How about this? Cymru am byth!”

“We are so humbled by the fact the people of Wrexham and the Nation of Wales have entrusted us to tell your story.”@VancityReynolds and @RMcElhenney receiving a special award from the people of Wales in New York last night. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

#CmonCymru #TîmCymru22 #TeamWales22 @S4C pic.twitter.com/Gtvu1Q2Q1K — This is Wales (@walesdotcom) November 15, 2022

Speaking backstage, Rob McElhenney told S4C Newyddion: “When we started this endeavour, we had no idea that we were going to get the kind of response that we have from town, from the region or from an entire nation.

“So it’s been an honour over the past few years and it’s all culminating in this amazing dream come true.”

S4C chief executive Sian Doyle said that the presence of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at the concert was invaluable.

“The amount of noise there is going to be from the fact that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are going to be here, if people don’t know about Wales after this, I don’t know when it’ll happen,” she said.

“To be able to do that and show Wales to everyone, it is a privilege for S4C to be part of the event.”

You can watch the concert on S4C on Sunday 20 November.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

