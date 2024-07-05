Watch: Hundreds of schoolchildren join Bwncath for touching new single

Stephen Price

A touching new single from Bwncath has been released today, with the backing support of hundreds of children from Caernarfon.

The song began its journey back in 2020, when Elidyr Glyn, Bwncath’s lead singer, took part in a project with Ysgol y Gelli, Ysgol Bontnewydd, Ysgol Rhosgadfan and Ysgol Rhostryfan and worked with them on a song based on their feelings for their home town of Caernarfon and for the castle which has stood by the banks of the Menai for over 700 years.

Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon performance

The children, together with Elidyr, then performed the song at the castle.

Realising that they had created something very special together, the band decided to record the song and did that at Stiwdio Sain.

Then in 2023 they invited children from a number of schools in the Caernarfon area to record their voices on the song.

This time, over 400 children took part, from Ysgol Bontnewydd, Y Gelli, Yr Hendre, Maesincla, Rhosgadfan, Rhostryfan and Santes Helen.

To end the project the children and Bwncath performed the song together at Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon on a hot and sunny day and the performance was filmed to be released at the same time as the song.

It was a memorable experience for the children and for Bwncath and was all made possible through the support of the teachers and parents.

Bwncath will once again have a busy summer of gigging, with a recently announced set planned for Clwb Ifor Bach in September and they are also working on their third album, which will be released in 2025.

Castell Ni

Yma mae ‘nghalon yn curo

Ac yma ‘dw i’n troedio y stryd,

Dyma fy lle

Yma’n y dre’,

Dyma ganol fy myd.

Yma ma’n ffrindiau a’n nheulu

A ninnau’n un teulu i gyd,

Dyma fy llef

I bawb yn y dref;

Dewch i ganu ynghyd.

Mae ‘nghalon yng nghanol Caernarfon,

Hon yw dinas fy myd,

Ei hiaith yn llifo fel afon

Rhwng ei muriau o hyd.

Ac ambell i dro fydda’ i’n cofio

Am boen yr holl frwydro a fu,

Ond dysgu a wnawn,

Defnyddiwn ein dawn

I ailgynnau ein ffydd.

Ac yna fe godwn ein tyrrau,

Agorwn ein drysau i’r byd,

Mae croeso’n y dre

I bawb o bob lle,

Dewch i ganu ynghyd.

‘Dw i am aros, aros yn driw iddi hi.

Adeiladwn ei thyrrau o’r llawr

yn awr yn gastell i ni.

Mae ‘nghalon yng nghanol Caernarfon,

Hon yw dinas fy myd,

Ei hiaith, yn llifo fel afon

Rhwng ei muriau o hyd.

O caraf, mi garaf Caernarfon,

O mor werthfawr yw hi,

Mor glir â dŵr yr afon

Ydy hynny i mi.

‘Dw i am aros, aros yn driw iddi hi.

Adeiladwn ei thyrrau o’r llawr

yn awr yn gastell i ni.

Mae ‘nghalon yng nghanol Caernarfon,

Hon yw dinas fy myd,

Ei hiaith, yn llifo fel afon

Rhwng ei muriau o hyd.

O caraf, mi garaf Caernarfon,

O mor werthfawr yw hi,

Mor glir â dŵr yr afon

Ydy hynny i mi.

Llywelyn Elidyr Glyn

Keep up to date with Bwncath’s latest updates on their Instagram and their official website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

