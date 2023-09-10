Watch: Hundreds of Wales fans take part in giant flashmob in Bordeaux

A specially organised flashmob has taken place in Bordeaux ahead of Wales’ opening World Cup game with Fiji.

It was organised by a group of male choir members from Côr y Gleision, a Cardiff based choir, who put out the word about the event and were inundated with replies from those wishing to take part – including members of the London Welsh Male Voice, Cardiff Arms Park, and Builth Wells choirs.

“We contacted lots of different choirs we know to see if any members would like to join us,” said Côr y Gleision’s Gwilym Hughes. “Then it has grown through word of mouth and we’ve been inundated with replies.”

The flashmob which took place at Place de la Bourse in the city at 2pm today, featured a number of traditional Welsh favourites, including Calon Lân, Hymns and Arias, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, and Yma o Hyd. There was also a rousing version of the French national anthem La Marseillaise.

Under bright blue skies and with a riot of red on show it certainly looked and sounded hugely impressive.

Gwilym and his choir mates now plan to stage similar gatherings ahead of each of Wales’ three other Pool matches in Nice, Lyon and Nantes.

Video credit: Adele Gilmour

