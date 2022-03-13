Watch: ‘Incredible’ first Welsh language Drill song goes viral as artist’s music video released today

The first example of Drill music in the Welsh language has gone viral, with an important anti-racism message reaching hundreds of thousands of online viewers.

Toda Ogunbanwo who grew up in Penygroes, Gwynedd said the music was an attempt to make sense of his upbringing.

He is releasing a music video of one of his English language tracks, Sage Mode, at 5pm today.

But meanwhile, a Welsh language song published on Twitter has also gone viral with over 185,000 listeners, and he has promised more in the coming weeks.

Reacting to the attention on social media, he said that the response had been “crazy”.

“Thank you everyone for showing love on my Welsh Drill post!” he said. “I didn’t think it would blow to this extent… Trust me I’m working to put out the full song soon so stay tuned!”

Ever wondered what Welsh Drill would sound like? Well here you go 🙌🏾🙌🏾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💯💯 #wales #cymru pic.twitter.com/28OeXPoQna — Sage todz (@SageTodz) March 8, 2022

Toda Ogunbanwo who performs under the name Sage Todz said that the music was a way of dealing with his feelings towards racism faced during his upbringing in a “healthy” way.

In June 2020 the family’s home was defaced with a swastika in an act condemned by the area’s politicians, and the police were called.

In a Welsh language interview with BBC Cymru Fyw he said: “It was disgusting that someone was trying to make us scared like that.

“It was the feather than broke the camel’s back. I’ve had worse and much more personal things happen to me up to now.

“Throughout my childhood I’ve faced challenges and struggles. I’ve experienced things it isn’t great for a child to have to deal with.”

He said that the response to his video posted on Twitter showed that there was a demand for Welsh language Drill music and he would try and produce more in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

