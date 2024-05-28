Watch: Irish congregation applauds Welsh guests’ singing of Calon Lân

When Guto Gwyn and Hannah Ward tied the knot they were determined the ceremony would be representative of their Welsh and Irish heritage.

Guto, 32, who is from Caernarfon, and Hannah, 30, from Derry, were married at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Hannah’s home city.

The pair, who met while studying Psychology at Cardiff University in 2011, created a ceremony that was certainly a Celtic affair.

“The service itself was an Irish Catholic service,” said Guto. “We had discussed with the priest beforehand to ensure both the Irish and Welsh heritage was recognised through the readings and songs.

“We wanted to make sure Cymraeg was a key part of the service.

“We had a reading and Gwahoddiad solo sung in Welsh beforehand, and we felt that Calon Lân would be a good way to finish the service and get the Welsh congregation involved.”

Lucky for all of us the Welsh congregation’s beautiful rendition of the famous Welsh hymn was captured on camera.

With groomsman and soloist Llyr Erddyn Davies leading the singing and Ceren Lloyd playing the clavinova, it was an unforgettable moment for both families. It certainly had an emotional effect on Hannah who could be seen wiping away the tears as the Welsh guests sang.

As the final notes of the hymn drifted off into the ceiling of the ornate cathedral, the Irish side of the congregation spontaneously burst into applause as a show of appreciation to their Celtic cousins.

“Yes the applause was spontaneous,” said Guto. “That part of the service is usually a bit of a lull as the bride and groom sign the register, so I think the Irish side were very surprised.”

If the Welsh and Irish know one thing it’s how to enjoy themselves and it sounded like the rest of the weekend was a riot.

“We had Irish dancing and a folk band in the reception, and were lucky enough to have Bwncath from Caernarfon perform at our second day celebration,” said Guto. “It was a real Celtic affair.”

Main image credit: @yezphoto

