Watch: Is Doctor Who Goblin Song set for Christmas number one?

Doctor Who returns to screens on Christmas Day and, to celebrate, a song from the festive special is being released as a single, ahead of the big event.

‘The Goblin Song’ is an original composition created specifically for the Fifteenth Doctor’s festive debut by composer Murray Gold and writer Russell T Davies.

It’s already stormed up the charts hitting number one on the iTunes chart within 24 hours of its release and many are tipping it for the Christmas number one, although it will face stiff competition from The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York.

The single’s music video shares exclusive content from the eagerly awaited special as Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa takes his first adventure through time and space in the TARDIS.

The track features in Doctor Who’s Christmas episode, The Church on Ruby Road, where the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies, and perhaps uncovers the secret of her birth.

As well as meeting Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) for the first time – the Doctor meets Davina McCall who plays herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

Murray Gold said: “I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either but they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need so let’s not give up on them”.

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income & Engagement at BBC Children in Need said: “We’re delighted to continue our long standing relationship with Doctor Who, and we are so grateful for their support with this Christmas single.”

Russell T Davies added: “We’re releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone. And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you’ll have to watch on Christmas Day!”

The Goblin Song is available via Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. All proceeds will go to BBC Children in Need.

The Church on Ruby Road lands on Christmas Day 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Ireland, on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ for the rest of world

