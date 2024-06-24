Watch: Is this the pub with the most scenic views in the world?

It’s a big claim but according to one online account – there’s a pub in Wales which has the most beautiful views in the world.

A video on the Discover Cynru TikTok account posing the question – the most scenic pub in the world? – has so far had more than 1.5 million views.

Described as ‘magical’ the Ty Coch Inn is tucked away in a picturesque cove on the Llyn Peninsula in north Wales and we think ti more than justifies its lofty tag.

The small red-brick pub has something of a mystical aura about it and that could well be because of what you see when you look through its windows or step out onto the beach outside.

With over 800 “excellent” or “very good” reviews praising the small pub, and an overall TripAdvisor rating of four out of five, the Ty Coch Inn is one of the best pubs in the country, sitting pretty on the sandy beach of the north coast of this most beautiful part of Wales.

Nestled in the coastal fishing village of Porthdinllaen in Gwynedd, Ty Coch Inn is one of a handful of buildings located on the small idyllic jut of land, and sits on the sandy curved shores of an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Boasting views across the Irish Sea and the Eryri mountain range, the location has been described by reviewers as “world class”, “unrivalled” and “a bucket list for those seeking a quiet escape”.

With its nearest car park located 20 minutes’ walk away, Ty Coch (red house in English) is only accessible by foot, making it one of the most remote pubs in the UK.

The nearest parking is at Morfa Nefyn, owned by the National Trust meaning visitors to the pub can either walk on a footpath through Nefyn Golf Club, or at low tide, can choose the scenic route across the beach.

One visitor described the beach walk as “glorious” and said the pub was “one of the best inns on any beach in the world”.

Another described it as a “hidden gem.” They added: “If you like something quirky, off the beaten track and with a stunning location then this is the place for you.”

Those who enjoy a longer walk can also follow the Porthdinllaen marine trail, a four-kilometre round trip which will take you from Morfa Nefyn, across the beach to Ty Coch and further along the coast to rock pools where grey seals are frequently spotted fishing along the coastline.

The inn itself offers a range of the usual pub drinks, with a selection of beers, wine and ciders along with light bites, snacks and sandwiches, which can be enjoyed inside the small bar or in the outdoor covered searing area.

One visitor praised the staff for being “friendly, helpful and spot on” and the Ploughman’s lunch as “absolutely off the charts”.

“The effort required to reach this charming pub does contribute to a certain atmosphere,” she added. “But it is precisely the isolation that makes the location so appealing.”

With views across the Irish Sea towards Yr Eifl and a sandy beach on its doorstep, what better way to while away the hours than soaking up the stunning views.

