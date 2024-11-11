Watch: James Dean Bradfield sing in Welsh for the first time on stage

Manics’ singer James Dean Bradfield treated the audience at a music festival by singing in Welsh on stage for the first time.

The Other Voices Festival in Cardigan, which celebrates the connections between Wales and Ireland, saw the Welsh rock icon in a rare outing away from his band delivering an acoustic set in the ornate surrounds of the aptly-titled St James’ Church.

On stage he sang a bilingual version of the Manics’ ‘Ready for Drowning’, one of the standout tracks from the band’s hit album album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours released in 1998.

Other songs in his set included, Motorcycle Emptiness, The Boy From The Plantation, This Sullen Welsh Heart and A Design For Life.

Watch James Dean Bradfield’s Other Voices set



The festival organisers told S4C News that this was the first time he had performed in Welsh in public.

Speaking to S4C News, Tamsin Davies from Other Voices said: “I have goosebumps after James Dean Bradfield. He performed amazingly, it was a pleasure to watch him perform live.”

Manic Street Preachers recently revealed details of their fifteenth studio album Critical Thinking and UK tour – including dates in Swansea.

The album is to be released on Columbia on 31st January 2025, and was preceded by a new single ‘Hiding In Plain Sight’ featuring for the first time, lead vocals from bassist/lyricist Nicky Wire.

The band will also play two nights at Swansea Arena on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th May.

