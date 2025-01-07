Watch: Japan ambassador learns Welsh anthem before trip to Wales

Japan’s ambassador to the UK has had a go at learning the Welsh national anthem before traveling to Wales.

In a video on his X account (formerly Twitter), Hiroshi Suzuki sang the Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau while holding Welsh and Japanese flags and a red dragon toy.

He said he had been practicing to “sing the song Japanese people were singing to the Welsh rugby team” in the 2019 World Cup.

He added that he was “looking forward to my trip to Wales” as he visited the country for the second time.

Looking forward to my trip to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Hwyl, gweld chi’n fuan! pic.twitter.com/MGFtzZuEoC — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) January 6, 2025

The Welsh Government has designated 2025 as the ‘Year of Wales in Japan’, with a number of events organised between the two countries.

These include the Welsh rugby squad touring Japan during 2025 – playing two test matches in the country on July 12 and 19.

