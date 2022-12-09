Watch: Jeremy Vine interview on importance of Welsh place names turned into brilliant animation

An interview on Jeremy Vine’s radio show about the importance of Welsh place names has been turned into a brilliant animation.

The interview between Jeremy Vine and social media guru Owen Williams focused on the decision by Wales’ northernmost national park to ditch the names Snowdon and Snowdonia in favour of Yr Wyddfa and Eryri.

It has now been turned into a video courtesy of Grindle Toons, who is also the creative dynamo behind animations for the hugely popular Socially Distant Sports Bar Podcast.

The animation has now caught the eye of Radio 2 themselves who described it as “amazing” and asked if they could feature it on their Instagram page.

The show’s producer Tim Johns said: “Someone’s taken a chunk of our programme and put it to a rather beautiful animation!”

Snowdonia National Park Authority committee members voted to use the Welsh names of Eryri (Snowdonia) and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in both Welsh and English contexts last month.

A five thousand-strong petition calling on the National Park Authority to formalise the authority’s use of the Welsh names Eryri and Yr Wyddfa boosted it to take decisive action.

Yma o Hyd

Last month Grindle Toons also made the news with a video of a stirring Michael Sheen speech to Wales’ players.

It shows Sheen as a football coach giving a rousing pep talk to his young charges, who are suitably in awe of his brilliant oratory, so much so that one of the kids even passes out at the sheer wonder of what he’s hearing.

