Watch: ‘Jimi Hendrix of the banjo’ plays Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as you’ve never heard it before

Creole musician Don Vappie, described as the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the banjo’ comes to Wales on Friday as part of his “Jazz Créole” transatlantic tour.

The award-winning Creole musician will take to the stage at Taliesin Arts Centre in Swansea drawing on 300 years of New Orleans musical traditions

Combining traditional to modern day funk with the classic early tradition of a string band, Vappie is widely considered to be one of the best banjoists in the history of New Orleans and has been inducted into the Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.

Ahead of his arrival in Wales, he sent a little preview of him and band mate Dave Kelbie performing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau with a Jazz Créole twist, and it’s pretty amazing.

Starting off pretty traditionally, by the end of second verse it gets flipped and given the New Orleans Jazz Créole treatment.

Vappie will be joined on the tour by UK clarinetist David Horniblow, formerly of the Chris Barber band, and guitarist Dave Kelbie of The Dime Notes, Django a la Créole and accompanist to many musicians worldwide, and his rhythm section partner in many line-ups Paris powerhouse bass player Sébastien Girardot.

More details about the gig which starts at 7.30pm on Friday 22nd July can be found here and tickets can be booked online here or by calling the box office on 01792 602060 between 10am and 3pm.

