Watch: Joe Lycett’s hilarious Catherine Zeta Jones impression goes viral

One is a superstar Welsh actress giving us an insight into what she’s having for lunch. The other is a comedian renowned for his playful videos and comic brilliance.

So put the two of them together, and let’s be honest, you have quite the entertaining video.

The clip opens with Cath looking a little downbeat at the prospect of a very healthy, but nevertheless ordinary lunch on set.

In what looks like a trailer on location during a lunchtime break in filming, the Swansea-born star runs through the contents of her meal, holding each item up to the camera, but before signing off with a doleful sounding ‘I miss you’.

Giggle

Now whether her sad sounding sign off is aimed at food a little more luxurious and exciting than her no frills lunch, or a hidden cry for help to her family to urgently courier her a sausage in batter and chips, is unclear.

What follows is Joe Lycett’s hilarious recreating of CZJ’s downbeat lunchtime rundown.

Although far be it from us to comment on the quality or otherwise of Joe Lycett’s, ahem, ‘Welsh’ accent.

Understandably the video has gone viral with many people commenting on how much it gave them a giggle and cheered them up.

So, hopefully this fun video will also put a smile on your face.

Enjoy!

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/FALSMiDBL9 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 23, 2022

