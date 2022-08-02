Watch: John Cale meets David Bowie in animated video for new single

John Cale has shared an animated video for his new single ‘Night Crawling’ which is inspired by his adventures with David Bowie in New York in the 1970s.

The track is his first new music since 2020’s ‘Lazy Day’ and his collaboration with Welsh musician Kelly Lee Owens on ‘Corner Of My Sky’.

Talking of his friendship with Bowie in their ’70s pomp, the former Velvet Underground star said: “There was this period around mid-late 70s when David and I would run into each other in NY.

“There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we’d end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn’t keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together.

“One night we managed to meet up for a benefit concert where I taught him a viola part so we could perform together.”

The animated video created by Mickey Miles, sees Cale and Bowie cruising the nightlife of New York, a vibrant bohemian place alive with pools halls, nightclubs, junkies and pimps.

“When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times,” added the Welshman. “That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting.

“I always figured we’d have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads! The thing about creating music is the ability to divine a thought or feeling even when reality says it’s a logical impossibility.”

Cale will be back in Wales this autumn for a UK tour and a special date at the Llais Festival in Cardiff, which will see him celebrate his 80th birthday with a host of special guests.

For more information and to purchase tickets click HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

