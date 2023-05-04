Watch: Johns’ Boy belt out their favourite songs in their Welsh cowshed

Last weekend Welsh choir Johns’ Boys took Britain’s Got Talent by storm – with the judges and the public alike falling in love with their emotionally-charged performance.

The combined chorus of men and boys from Rhosllanerchrugog, ranging in age from 14 to 73, had a much deserved standing ovation from the BGT audience as they belted out the moving and heart felt rendition of Calum Scott’s ‘Biblical’ on prime time Saturday night TV.

Johns’ Boys spine-tingling audition for the long running talent show, sent judges Bruno Tonioli into paroxysms of ecstasy, reduced Amanda Holden to tears, and extracted sincere praise from the often acerbic and hard to please Simon Cowell.

At the start of their appearance conductor Aled Phillips revealed that the ensemble rehearsed on a Sunday afternoon in a cow shed and joked that to see ‘two-legged people is marvellous’.

The choir was formed in 2016 when members from two choirs collaborated to celebrate the lives of their former conductors, John Glyn-Williams and John Tudor-Davies.

On seeing them perform together, conductor Aled Phillips decided to fan the flames of their potential and entered them into the BBC Choir of the Year contest and they broke records by becoming the first male voice choir to make the final of the competition.

The choir went onto compete in the Llangollen International Festival and the Choir of the World contest, the Llanrwst National Eisteddfod and S4C’s Cor Cymru.

And as the videos from the choir’s YouTube page show those Sunday afternoon in the cowshed have certainly paid off.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

