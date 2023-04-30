Watch: Johns’ Boys singing the house down on Britain’s Got Talent

Perfection – musical heaven – exceptional – this is the moment – that’s how it’s done!

Just some of the praise heaped on a male choir from north Wales last night on Britain’s Got Talent as they got a full house of ‘Yes!’ from the judges.

Johns’ Boys brought the house down at their audition for the long running talent show, sending judges Bruno Tonioli into paroxysms of ecstasy, reducing Amanda Holden to tears, and extracting sincere praise from the often acerbic and hard to please Simon Cowell.

The combined chorus of men and boys from Rhosllanerchrugog, ranging in age from 14 to 73, had a much deserved standing ovation from the BGT audience as they belted out the moving and heart felt rendition of Calum Scott’s ‘Biblical’ on prime time Saturday night TV.

At the start of their big moment, conductor Aled Phillips reveals that the ensemble rehearses on a Sunday afternoon in a cow shed and jokes that to see ‘two-legged people is marvellous’.

When Cowell asks them: ‘OK, do you think you can win?’ they look at each other for a moment and say… ‘Yes, 100 per cent’ before they all take their places and the pressure lands on the opening soloist Matthew Budd, and together they show that all those Sunday afternoons have certainly paid off.

As the audience take to their feet in rapturous applause, Ant McPartlin, waiting in the wings, says: “Yes! That is how you do it, gentlemen, that is how you so it.”

Da iawn, bois.

The choir was formed in 2016 when members from two choirs collaborated to celebrate the lives of their former conductors, John Glyn-Williams and John Tudor-Davies.

On seeing them perform together, conductor Aled Phillips decided to fan the flames of their potential and entered them into the BBC Choir of the Year contest and they broke records by becoming the first male voice choir to make the final of the competition.

The choir went onto compete in the Llangollen International Festival and the Choir of the World contest, the Llanrwst National Eisteddfod and S4C’s Cor Cymru.

