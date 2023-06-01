Watch: Johns’ Boys stunning version of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’

They’re the Welsh choir who not only conclusively proved that we are the Land of Song, but also made a huge impression on the millions watching this year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Sadly, the hugely talented choir were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the talent show, but made new fans everywhere after performing a sublime version of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’.

While they may have lost out to 11-year-old singer Olivia Lynes and Norwegian hi-vis fan Viggo Venn, the Rhosllanerchrugog choir who rehearse in a cowshed in noth Wales received a huge reception online by an army of fans who said they were robbed and should have made the final.

Joe Bell from Johns’ Boys choir said: “Singing in the semi-finals was an experience I will never forget. We were keen to improve on our already well-acclaimed audition performance, and I think we did!

“Male singing is renowned for a lack of empathy or emotion, but hopefully we showed that men really can connect with each other as one through the power of song.”

He added: “The audience was electric, and to receive a standing ovation from the crowd and judges nearly sent me to tears.

“Congratulations to the finalists, Olivia and Viggo, who went through. It was an anxious wait for the results, but we know we did Wales proud, as well as the community of Rhosllanerchrugog.

“This is just the start of our journey!”

The combined chorus of men and boys from Rhosllanerchrugog, ranging in age from 14 to 73, had a much deserved standing ovation from the BGT audience in their first appearance on the show as they belted out the moving and heart felt rendition of Calum Scott’s ‘Biblical’ on prime time Saturday night TV.

Johns’ Boys spine-tingling audition for the long running talent show, sent judges Bruno Tonioli into paroxysms of ecstasy, reduced Amanda Holden to tears, and extracted sincere praise from the often acerbic and hard to please Simon Cowell.

At the start of their appearance conductor Aled Phillips revealed that the ensemble rehearsed on a Sunday afternoon in a cow shed and joked that to see ‘two-legged people is marvellous’.

The choir was formed in 2016 when members from two choirs collaborated to celebrate the lives of their former conductors, John Glyn-Williams and John Tudor-Davies.

On seeing them perform together, conductor Aled Phillips decided to fan the flames of their potential and entered them into the BBC Choir of the Year contest and they broke records by becoming the first male voice choir to make the final of the competition.

The choir went onto compete in the Llangollen International Festival and the Choir of the World contest, the Llanrwst National Eisteddfod and S4C’s Cor Cymru.

And as the videos from the choir’s YouTube page show those Sunday afternoon in the cowshed have certainly paid off.

