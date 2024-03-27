Watch: Kelly Jones performs beautiful version of a Stereophonics classic

Kelly Jones performed a wonderful stripped back version of Stereophonics’ classic Local Boy In The Photograph at a star-studded charity gig in London.

The Welsh star’s performance took place during the closing night event for the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust gig series, dubbed ‘Ovation’.

Billed as “a celebration of 24 years of gigs” for the charity, it saw live performances from Kelly, Paul Weller, Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant and Eddie Vedder.

Released in March 1997 and taken from the debut album Word Gets Around, Local Boy in the Photograph was the first single from Stereophonics.

During an interview with Sky Arts after his performance at the Hay Festival, Kelly explained the meaning of a few of his songs and said that Local Boy in the Photograph was based on the true story of local boy Paul David Boggis, who was killed by a train travelling between Cwmbach and Aberdare.

All the songs on Word gets Around are about people and events in the Aberdare area.

Video credit: Gary Holland

Earlier this week, the musician announced further dates to his solo UK tour due to unprecedented demand after tickets sold out for dates around the country, including several performances at The Gate Arts Centre in Cardiff.

In addition to the already sold out shows at the arts centre in the Welsh capital, he will play an extra two shows on Saturday, May 11 at 7pm & 9pm.

The performances will coincide with the release of his recently announced solo album“>brand-new solo studio album ‘Inevitable Incredible’, released on Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd on 3rd May.

The shows in Cardiff at the Gate Arts Centre, will be the smallest gigs he’s played in the Welsh capital since Stereophonics’ played a surprise gig at The Yard pub in the city centre, when they launched their Stereophonics beer in conjunction with Brains Brewery.

The ‘Inevitable Incredible’ gigs will see the singer-songwriter perform the eponymous forthcoming album in its entirety, with two performances per evening. This will be fans’ first time to experience the album in the live setting following release.

Last week, Kelly shared the new music video for the title track of his forthcoming album, ‘Inevitable Incredible’ directed by Kelly himself, in collaboration with BAFTA nominated cinematographer John Conroy (Luther, Westworld, Broadchurch).

