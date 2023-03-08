Watch: Lambcam – The Welsh museum live streaming its lambing season

A Welsh museum is celebrating the annual spring baby boom by streaming live coverage of the lambing season with their very own ‘lamb-cam’.

St Fagans National Museum of History is one of Wales’s most popular attractions featuring forty original buildings from different historical periods.

The museum is also home to a healthy population of sheep and this year’s ‘lamb-cam’ features a ‘lambometer’ keeping a live tally of the number of births to date and a warning that states “counting sheep may cause drowsiness”.

The experienced lambing team behind Lambcam 2023 are streaming the action from the lambing shed on 6-19 March between 8am-8pm via YouTube.

Amgueddfa Cymru Producers, Tom and Mari, have been taking control of the live cameras as well as filming at Llwyn-yr-eos Farm to capture behind-the-scenes footage for Lambcam Extra.

The museum’s lambing team have also uploaded videos to YouTube in both Welsh and English offering insight into the world of lambing and answering commonly asked questions.

The museum is home to over 250 breeding ewes and over 380 lambs are expected this season.

