Watch: Largest Welsh flag in UK flown to celebrate Wales World Cup qualification

There’s big – and then there’s really really massive.

You won’t be able to miss this enormous Welsh flag, the biggest in the UK, which has been flown in honour of Wales qualifying for the World Cup.

Flying high in Sealand in Flintshire on the Welsh border in north Wales, the flag was erected by Adam Dandy, the CEO of Dandys Topsoil, who owns the flag.

Providing a voiceover to the video, he said: “Well, she’s back up. Flying proudly above the Welsh-English border in Sealand – the biggest flag in Wales. Just in time to celebrate the team’s success getting into the World Cup.”

Family business

The family business which was established in 1826, is located on the Cymru and England border, with their offices in Wales.

“We were disappointed with only having a tiny Welcome to Wales sign on the road and after the Welsh lockdown ended we thought that we should welcome the visitors to Wales back in with the biggest flown flag in the country,” said Adam.

“It’s 55ft in length, and bigger than a double decker bus!”

We think it looks incredible and I’m sure everybody across the English border thinks it looks fantastic too!

