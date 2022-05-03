Watch: Line of Duty star Vicky McClure speaking Welsh

She’s one of the biggest stars on TV, but here’s Vicky McClure taking on a new role – speaking Welsh.

She’s faced some difficult situations as Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, and the challenge posed by Welsh TV show Heno was certainly one of the more testing tasks she’s encountered – to deliver a message in Welsh.

The interview was filmed at Merthyr Town Football Club where the actress, her partner – Merthyr native Jonny Owen and his daughter Katie Owen were DJing at an event on Bank Holiday Sunday.

Given she was in Jonny’s homeland it would have been rude if she said no, so the accomplished actress gave it her best shot, with a trademark grin.

The DJing event was originally scheduled for Boxing Day last year, but was postponed due to Covid restrictions in Wales.

Vicky and Jonny are big Merthyr fans. The name of their production company BYO Films, which is backed by international television, film and digital production and distribution giant All3 Media, features on the club’s shorts as part of a sponsorship deal.

One of the aims of BYO Films is to increase the presence of people from working class backgrounds into a film and television world dominated by middle class voices.

All proceeds from the DJ event which was spread across two floors at Merthyr Town was donated to the football club.

We are unable to confirm whether’s Vicky DJ set included ‘Watching The Detectives’, ‘Caught By The Fuzz’, ‘I Fought The Law’ or anything by The Police. (Sorry).

