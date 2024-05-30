Watch: Little Ruby’s joy at Eisteddfod win is absolutely brilliant

An interview with a young Welsh learner who came first in a competition at the Urdd Eisteddfod has melted the hearts of those watching.

Ruby Davies won the recital category for Year 5 and 6 learners and she couldn’t contain her excitement on discovering she had won.

The 11-year-old from Ysgol Gynradd Swiss Valley in Llanelli, gave a hilarious interview to Welsh presenter Mari Lovgreen in front of the audience who included her family members.

Ruby came out on top after competing against 18 others in the Welsh learner recital category and was in ebullient mood.

The Urdd Eisteddfod is this year being held in Meifod, Powys with children and young people from the ages of eight to 25 competing in arts and literature competitions.

Watch Ruby’s brilliant interview…

And this is the recital which won it for Ruby…

