Culture

Watch: London primary school pupils melt hearts with rendition of ‘Yma o Hyd’

09 Nov 2022 2 minute read
Griffin Primary School’s rendition of Yma o Hyd

A London primary school have melted hearts across Wales with a rendition of Dafydd Iwan’s ‘Yma o Hyd’.

Griffin Primary School in Wandsworth, London learnt the song as part of their preparations for the Urdd’s ‘Jambori’ event tomorrow which will see schools across Wales, and elsewhere in the UK, join in singing Yma o Hyd live.

Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd has been chosen as the FAW’s official World Cup song, with a stirring music video released on Monday.

“Jaguar class have been busy practising for the Jambori on Thursday and they can’t wait to sing along with Welsh primary schools and Dafydd Iwan,” the school said.

Radio Cymru presenter Aled Hughes reacted to the video by saying that it was an example of the “stories and examples of the bridges ‘Yma o Hyd’ has built”.

Griffin Primary School won’t be the only London school taking part in the Jambori, with Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain also involved.

The Jambori has been organised to show schools’ support for Cymru players going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They have encouraged schools to download the songs from their website and get practicing to join up with the rest of the school-age Red Wall tomorrow.

Other schools have also posted videos of their preparations online, such as St Helen’s Primary in Swansea, below.

