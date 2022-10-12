Watch: Luke Evans’ beautiful duet with Charlotte Church

Movie star Luke Evans has teamed up with Charlotte Church for a stellar duet – Come What May – taken from his new album A Song For You.

Released on November 4, A Song For You draws its title from the Donny Hathaway song that’s one of Evans’ lifelong favourites, and with which he opens the 14-song selection.

The foundations of the album are four songs that speak to both his talent and to the respect in which he’s held by his peers: the two tracks he’s written with renowned songwriter Amy Wadge (credits incl. Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware, James Blunt) alongside two stellar duets with Nicole Kidman (Say Something) and Charlotte Church (Come What May).

Passions

Overall, the focus is on covers carefully curated from Evans’ huge hinterland of musical passions. They’re delivered in his transcendent tenor, with orchestral backing courtesy of Prague’s Philharmonic Orchestra, with additional glorious, full-voiced support on key tracks from the world-famous, 130-year-old Treorchy Male Voice Choir.

In addition to his musical career, Evans has continued to take the acting world by storm having appeared in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as The Fast and The Furious, Beauty & The Beast, The Girl On The Train, The Hobbit, 3 Musketeers, plus ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders, Netflix’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Hulu’s Murder Mystery. Most recently Luke has appeared in the live-action Pinocchio film alongside Tom Hanks & Robert Downey Jnr.

A Song For You tracklisting:

1. A Song For You

2. You Raise Me Up

3. Horizons Blue

4. Bridge Over Troubled Water

5. Say Something (ft Nicole Kidman)

6. My Way

7. Over the Rainbow

8. Calon Lân

9. I Can’t Make you Love Me

10. Come What May (ft Charlotte Church)

11. Busy Breaking Yours

12. Everybody Hurts

13. Last Christmas

14. Silent Night

