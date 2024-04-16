Watch: Luke Evans joins with Treorchy Male Choir for epic Calon Lân

Movie star Luke Evans today celebrates his 45th birthday, which as good a reason as any to revisit his epic St David’s Day collaboration which saw him join forces with the mighty Treorchy Male Choir for a wonderful rendition of Calon Lân.

The video of the Welsh star singing with the worlds famous choir on the Principality Stadium pitch was shared by the stadium in a special St David’s Day post last year.

The choir featured with Evans on several tracks on his most recent album – A Song For You.

They also appeared with the star on Come What May a duet with Charlotte Church which drew its title from the Donny Hathaway song that’s one of Evans’ lifelong favourites, and with which he opened the 14-song album.

The choir also featured on You Raise Me Up, Silent Night and this beautiful version of Calon Lân.

The focus of the film star’s latest album was on covers carefully curated from his musical passions. They’re delivered in his transcendent tenor, with orchestral backing courtesy of Prague’s Philharmonic Orchestra, with additional full-voiced support on key tracks from the choir.

In addition to his musical career, Evans has continued to take the acting world by storm having appeared in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as The Fast and The Furious, Beauty And The Beast, The Girl On The Train, The Hobbit, 3 Musketeers, plus ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders, Netflix’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Hulu’s Murder Mystery. Most recently Luke has appeared in the live-action Pinocchio film alongside Tom Hanks and Robert Downey Jnr and the Michael Sheen directed The Way.

