Watch: Luke Evans joins with Treorchy Male Choir for epic Calon Lân

Movie star Luke Evans has joined forces with Treorchy Male Choir for a wonderful rendition of Calon Lân for St David’s Day.

The video of the Welsh star singing with the worlds famous choir on the Principality Stadium pitch was shared by the stadium in a special St David’s Day post.

The choir features with Evans on several tracks on his recently released new album A Song For You.

They appear on Come What May a duet with Charlotte Church which draws its title from the Donny Hathaway song that’s one of Evans’ lifelong favourites, and with which he opens the 14-song selection.

The choir also feature on You Raise Me Up, Silent Night and a beautiful version of Calon Lân.

The focus of the film star’s latest album is on covers carefully curated from his musical passions. They’re delivered in his transcendent tenor, with orchestral backing courtesy of Prague’s Philharmonic Orchestra, with additional full-voiced support on key tracks from the choir.

In addition to his musical career, Evans has continued to take the acting world by storm having appeared in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as The Fast and The Furious, Beauty And The Beast, The Girl On The Train, The Hobbit, 3 Musketeers, plus ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders, Netflix’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Hulu’s Murder Mystery. Most recently Luke has appeared in the live-action Pinocchio film alongside Tom Hanks and Robert Downey Jnr.

Purchase the album HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

