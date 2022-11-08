Watch: Luke Evans teams up with Treorchy Male Choir for epic Calon Lân

Movie star Luke Evans has joined forces with the Treorchy Male Choir for several tracks on his new album A Song For You.

The choir feature on Come What May a duet with Charlotte Church which draws its title from the Donny Hathaway song that’s one of Evans’ lifelong favourites, and with which he opens the 14-song selection.

The choir also feature on You Raise Me Up, Silent Night and a beautiful version of Calon Lân.

Announcing their appearance on the star’s album via the choir’s Facebook page, a post read: “We are absolutely delighted to appear on Welsh actor and singer, Luke Evans’ new album, ‘A Song For You’!

“We sing with Luke on four tracks – Calon Lân, Come What May, You Raise Me Up and Silent Night. The album is now available to buy or download.”

Overall, the focus is on covers carefully curated from Evans’ huge hinterland of musical passions. They’re delivered in his transcendent tenor, with orchestral backing courtesy of Prague’s Philharmonic Orchestra, with additional glorious, full-voiced support on key tracks from the world-famous, 130-year-old Treorchy Male Voice Choir.

In addition to his musical career, Evans has continued to take the acting world by storm having appeared in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as The Fast and The Furious, Beauty & The Beast, The Girl On The Train, The Hobbit, 3 Musketeers, plus ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders, Netflix’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Hulu’s Murder Mystery. Most recently Luke has appeared in the live-action Pinocchio film alongside Tom Hanks & Robert Downey Jnr.

A Song For You tracklisting:

1. A Song For You

2. You Raise Me Up

3. Horizons Blue

4. Bridge Over Troubled Water

5. Say Something (ft Nicole Kidman)

6. My Way

7. Over the Rainbow

8. Calon Lân

9. I Can’t Make you Love Me

10. Come What May (ft Charlotte Church)

11. Busy Breaking Yours

12. Everybody Hurts

13. Last Christmas

14. Silent Night

Purchase the album HERE

