Watch: Maddy Elliott shares new video and Kate Bush-inspired Welsh synth pop EP

Stephen Price

Rising star, Maddy Elliott has released a moving 80s synthpop tinged EP, ‘Torri Fi‘, along with a Shakespeare-inspired video which has been shared with the world from today.

A two-song EP, the first track, ‘Torri Fi’, is influenced by 80s pop music with bright synth lines and catchy lyrics while the second track, ‘Gwahanol’, shows a modern jazz influence with groovy basslines and saxophone riffs.

Based in Llanfair Talhaiarn, Maddy has just completed a year of working in the music industry as part of her music degree at York University.

She worked at Aran Studio supporting other artists such as Alis Glyn and also worked with Beacons Cymru.

The inspiration for Torri Fi comes from the character Ophelia in Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The EP cover (below) tries to emulate the iconic painting of Ophelia done by John Everett Millais, which in turn was the starting point of the video treatment.

The video that accompanies ‘Torri Fi’, directed by Meilyr Rhys and supported by Lŵp and PYST Music Video Fund, was released today.

Maddy told Nation.Cymru: “The EP is a double track release with two different genre’s exploring modern jazz and 80’s pop synth era.

It is my first ever EP release under Stiwdio Aran and the music video gets its official release today. The music video was funded and sponsored by PYST X LŴP. ”

Eisteddfod alumni

Like so many Welsh artists, Maddy’s first taste of performing came at local Eisteddfodau.

She told us: “I was intergrated into music at a very young age from performing into the local Eisteddfodau in primary school, to joining a performing arts school “Stage Coach” all the way up untill I was 16 years old.

“I am currently studying music and sound recording at the University of York, and am eager to write and release more Welsh music in the future.

“Kate Bush is one of my favourite artists and I feel like my music reflects this, especially in “Torri Fi”. I like how she’s not afraid to take risks with her music and her creativity flows through every piece she writes.”

She added: “I think it’s amazing how much the Welsh Music Industry has grown. There has been a lot more live music events dedicated towards Welsh Artists around the country this year which has definitely had a great impact.

“The industry is growing a strong community of people who appreciate the Welsh Language, which is incredible!”

Following a series of smaller performances, Maddy will be performing at the Gŵyl 7 music festival which will be taking place on 14 September in Llanfair Talhaiarn.

Stream Torri Fi on your preferred platform here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

