Watch magic happen when two Welsh choirs get together

They are two of Wales’ most famous choirs – and brothers in arms when it comes to keeping the Welsh choral tradition alive.

So when Treorchy Male Choir invited their counterparts from Pontarddulais Male Choir to a joint rehearsal at Bethlehem Chapel in Treorchy with the promise of a social evening after, it was always going to be a match made in heaven.

Luckily for us Treorchy Male Choir posted videos on Facebook of the stunning joint rehearsal, which features some of the main staples from both choir’s fantastic repertoire – including stirring versions of ‘Tydi a Roddaist’ and ‘Gwahoddiad’.

Introducing the joint rehearsal as ‘The night Côr Meibion Pontarddulais Male Choir came to Treorchy’, a post on the Treorchy Male Choir Facebook page read:

‘We had a wonderful time at rehearsal on Monday night when we joined forces with ‘The Bont’. The sound in the chapel at times was reminiscent of a ‘Cymanfa Ganu’.

When the rehearsal was over both choirs reconvened to The Lion Pub in Treorchy where the beer flowed and the singing continued.

Evidently we’re not called the Land of Song for nothing.

Watch and enjoy!

Later down the pub…

See more videos of the two choirs together in heavenly harmony on the Treorchy Male Choir Facebook page

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

