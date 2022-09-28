Watch: Major refurbishment programme gets underway at Wales Millennium Centre

Work is underway at the Wales Millennium Centre on the first stages of the biggest refurbishment in the iconic building’s 18-year history.

The first phase of the project will give the foyer a new look including a welcome hub at the centre’s main entrance.

The hub includes a bar serving refreshments throughout the day as well as answering ticketing queries and the lounge area will display artwork and serve as a meeting space for people to work or relax.

The foyer will also incorporate a refurbished cabaret space, seating up to 140, and an updated members’ lounge

All three areas of the £4m project, undertaken to support the Centre’s future financial sustainability, are due to open in early 2023.

All three areas of the £4m project, undertaken to support the Centre’s future financial sustainability, are due to open in early 2023.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Mathew Milsom, Managing Director of Wales Millennium Centre, said: “Our new spaces are designed to welcome you, whoever you are and wherever you’re from, into our new gateway to the arts in Wales.

“And once you’re here, we hope to inspire and intrigue you to try some of the wealth of experiences we have to offer – from the best West End musicals to immersive VR journeys”.

Cardiff-based firm Powell are delivering the project on behalf of the Millennium Centre, with the materials used sourced from across Wales where possible.

Gareth Knight, Operations Director at Powell, added: “Working on this project is a great honour, and I know the whole team is excited to get this show on the road”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

