Watch: Man finding lovely stray dog in the Rhondda goes viral

Lloyd Roach is the sort of fella we’d all love to be mates with.

Solid bloke, great sense of humour, and a top knot that makes him look like Gareth Bale if he had chosen roofing over international football stardom.

He is also evidently an animal lover. And it appears a big fan of dogs.

Finding a stray cocker spaniel while driving through the Rhondda, the dog didn’t have a collar so its owners couldn’t immediately be identified, so Lloyd decide to make a little film of him and the dog he named ‘Phillip’ on his way to the vets to see if he had been microchipped.

The video quickly went viral and is one of the funniest, heartwarming and downright lovely things you’ll watch today.

We’ll leave it to Lloyd to take up the story. We reckon you’ll enjoy his humour.

Writing on his Facebook post, he said: “I found a dog who lost his owner today, only had him for about an hour, what a lovely dog, didn’t know his name cause he didn’t have a collar, and sadly he couldn’t tell me himself so I named him Philip.

“Philip and I immediately struck up a bond and in no time we was driving through the Rhondda in my van flagging other drivers and giving each other fist bumps after we’d both got out and p****d on a tree.

“We did everything together me and Phil, I’m going to miss him, he came and finished a roof with me, I give him a few biscuits, a bowl of water, we played cards and talked about times gone by. Then sadly he left my life forever.

“I took him to the vets in Tonypandy and they returned him to his owner shortly after.

“I later found out that his real name was Alfie and he could talk all along he was just being ignorant not telling me his name (you always was a joker Phillip.

“Glad he’s back safe and sound with his rightful owner.

“Thanks for the memories Philip.”

Watch the video below

(Caution: strong language)

