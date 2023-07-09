Watch: Manics’ James Dean Bradfield covers The Cult at intimate gig

If you went down to The Patriot in Crumlin last night you were sure of a big surprise.

There just a two minute walk from the The Railway Inn where Manic Street Preachers played their very first gig in 1986, the band’s singer James Dean Bradfield was the special guest at a birthday gig thrown for the singer’s cousin Steve Mayo, who plays with covers band Pipe Dream.

Ashley Hodge who filmed the video of the singer on stage with the group covering The Cult classic She Sells Sanctuary, said: “It was a fantastic night with James as a surprise guest. He’s the guitarist’s cousin in Pipe Dream and did it for his birthday.”

The singer, fresh from playing a critically acclaimed set with the Manics at Glastonbury certainly seemed to be revelling in playing in such intimate surrounds, a return to the grassroots venues the Welsh legends played when they were first starting out.

And it appears mastery of the six strings runs in the family with James’ cousin Steve playing that trademark mighty Cult riff.



(Credit: Ashley Hodge)

The band have featured The Cult classic many times in their set. One of those occasion was back in December 2021 when they treated the audience at Venue Cymru in Llandudno to a blistering version of the song.

It was a poignant moment when JDB dedicated the rock anthem to famed music producer Steve Brown, who sadly passed away that year, aged 65.

Brown produced the Manics’ debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’ and fans’ favourite single ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’, as well as The Cult’s signature single – one of the definitive songs of the eighties.

Ahead of playing ‘She Sells Sanctuary’, Manics’ bass player Nicky Wire had joked about how he attempted to dance very badly to the track at school discos, whereas frontman James Dean Bradfield was “f*cking hot”, but that drummer Sean Moore was too cool to dance, while former guitarist Richey Edwards was too shy.

