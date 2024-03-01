Watch: Man’s impassioned plea over lack of St David’s Day visibility

On St David’s Day one Welshman has hit out at the lack of visibility in the Welsh capital that today is our national day.

Stood outside Cardiff Central Station, language tutor Nick Stradling posted what he described as ‘an angry video’ taking issue with the fact that if anyone visited Cardiff today they would have no idea it was St David’s Day.

Nick, who also runs the Wales in the Movies YouTube channel, said: “I’m here at Cardiff central train station, that’s Cardiff as in the capital of our country, Wales, and just like every other day of the year, this is what it looks like.

(His phone pans around to show an empty space)

He continued: “We waited 15 years for this central square. Visitors see absolutely nothing to tell them. A. This is Wales, which is different from you know, the other places, or B. This is St David’s Day, Dydd Gwyl Dewi Sant, nothing at all.

“I’m an English language tutor. And today I had five new students from Guatemala and Saudi Arabia, and all five of them who have already been here for a week, until they met me, thought they were in England – and who can blame them because there’s nothing here to tell them otherwise, is there?

“You often hear words like pride, I’m proud to be Welsh and all that stuff. To be honest, I’ve never liked that. And for many reasons, one of them being I just don’t think the word is communicative enough. So I’ll give you a much better word, a much more useful word, a much more practical word, and that’s visibility. It’s very important to be seen, and it’s very important to be heard. Without it, there’s no access to pride or any of the other things is there.

“Cardiff Council, Welsh government, what are you doing? This is an embarrassment? Look at today there’s just nothing here. It’s our National Day, and you wouldn’t even know it.”

Watch Nick’s full rant below.

