Watch: Mari Lwyd appears at Hen Galan celebrations around Wales

If you stepped out into the streets of the cities, towns and villages of Wales last night, there was every chance you would have bumped into a horse’s skull on a stick being paraded around with a group of musicians and singers celebrating Hen Galan.

Hen Galan, the old New Year, is celebrated on January 13th into January 14th, as the incoming year is marked according to the old Julian Calendar.

The Julian calendar was abolished controversially in 1752 and replaced with the Gregorian calendar, which was approved by Pope Gregory XIII nearly 200 years earlier. But the people of the Gwaun Valley resisted the change – and its tradition has been kept alive and grown in popularity throughout Wales.

Last night saw the biggest celebration yet with the Mari Lwyd accompanying revellers visiting local pubs with the decorated head of a grey mare leading the singers to bring good fortune to those they visited.

The tradition of Mari Lwyd was first recorded in 1800, where a horse’s head is paraded around on a pole, decorated with ribbons and greenery. In years gone by this used to be a real horses skull, but in the last few decades, a wooden effigy has been preferred.

The origins of Mari’s name are, like the horse herself, are deeply mysterious. One Welsh translation of it, Grey Mare, connects it to the heritage of pale horses in Celtic and British mythology, many of whom can cross over to the underworld (Rhiannon in the Mabinogion rode a white horse, for example).

Much like many Welsh traditions, Hen Galan and the Mari Lwyd have seen an upsurge in popularity, and if these videos and pictures from last night’s celebrations are any measure, they are only set to get bigger in the coming years.

Aberystwyth

Y Fari Lwyd yn crwydro tafarnau Aberystwyth @GwylDewiAber pic.twitter.com/DcBveuEOpD — Nia Mai Daniel (hi/ei | she/her) (@NiaMai) January 13, 2023

Y Fari ar yr hewl yn stopio traffig Aberystwyth. #MariLwyd #HenGalan pic.twitter.com/8TFrxdIhfj — Parêd Gwyl Dewi Aber (@GwylDewiAber) January 13, 2023

Mari Lwyd gets a drink in Aberystwyth tonight. pic.twitter.com/iFEMYvVXuG — Mark Neal (@markasinneal) January 13, 2023

Swansea

We’ve had a fantastic day celebrating the Mari Lwyd at the Llywn y Bryn Campus. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎶 The Mari Lwyd is a traditional Welsh custom from when the old New Year started on 13th January.#MariLwyd pic.twitter.com/NbYzH1CnEc — Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) January 13, 2023

Cardiff

Its Mari Lwyd’s world and we’re just living in it pic.twitter.com/6PJpaguPuF — Gareth Evans (@garethllevans) January 13, 2023

Me trying to show Mari Lwyd some love 😘 pic.twitter.com/7e3LZ4BRgf — Matt Batten (@CommsGuyMatt) January 13, 2023

Look out, look out, the Mari Lwyd is about! Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! pic.twitter.com/VNusWKLOR8 — Morgan Haigh (@MorganHaigh) January 13, 2023

A wild Mari Lwyd appears. I bloody love Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EldRyESYtu — Alice Gray (@AliceJaneGray) January 13, 2023

Maesteg

Thank you very much to everyone who joined us in celebrating the Old New Year with the Mari Lwyd at the Corner House Inn this evening. Happy New Year to you all!#Cymraeg #HenGalan #MariLwyd@huw4ogmore @HuwJDavidCC pic.twitter.com/mKchJ2ig3f — Menter Bro Ogwr (@menterbroogwr) January 13, 2023

Diolch yn fawr i bawb oedd wedi ymuno â ni yn y Tŷ Cornel heno i ddathlu’r Hen Galan gyda’r Fari Lwyd. Blwyddyn Newydd Dda i chi gyd!#Cymraeg #HenGalan #MariLwyd@HuwJDavidCC @huw4ogmore pic.twitter.com/wrrhXztnDx — Menter Bro Ogwr (@menterbroogwr) January 13, 2023

Glynneath

We had a visit from Y Mari Lwyd today to help us learn more about the tradition of Hen Galan, the old Welsh New Year tradition, which was celebrated on 13th January. Diolch Mari Lwyd. pic.twitter.com/VMt1wRseED — Cwmnedd Primary (@CwmneddPrimary1) January 13, 2023

Cowbridge

Canu’n brwd yn y Duke of Wellington, Bontfaen i ddathlu’r flwyddyn newydd gyda’r Fari Lwyd a chodi arian ⁦@BloodCUK_Wales⁩ Lots of impressive singing in Cowbridge to celebrate with the Mari Lwyd…👏 ⁦@mentrauiaith⁩ ⁦@LearnWelshBro⁩ pic.twitter.com/7twiFI0HbR — Menter Bro Morgannwg (@MIBroMorgannwg) January 14, 2023

Am noson o ganu a joio yn y Bontfaen i ddathlu’r flwyddyn newydd gyda Mari Lwyd tra’n codi arian i @BloodCUK_Wales Thanks to everyone in Cowbridge for an enjoyable evening! 👏 @mentrauiaith @LearnWelshBro pic.twitter.com/WqDLWVdTJi — Menter Bro Morgannwg (@MIBroMorgannwg) January 14, 2023

Trawsfynydd

Abergavenny

Our year 5 and 6 classes started their Mari Lwyd project today with Huw Williams from @upbeatwales lots of fun had and excellent learning👍 pic.twitter.com/YxmWldxzoF — OLSM (@OLSMtweeters) January 13, 2023

Llantwit Major

Castan wedi bod yn brysur yn creu’r Fari Lwyd er mwyn canu Calenig a dymuno Blwyddyn Newydd Dda / Castan has been busy making their own Mari Lwyd to sing Calenig and celebrate the New Year today #calenig #HenGalan @CSC_Cymraeg @CSCSiarterIaith pic.twitter.com/44AZO9SezZ — Mrs B Roberts (@MrsBRoberts1) January 13, 2023

London

Mari Lwyd over London. pic.twitter.com/OYwvj9srGV — Marco Visconti (@azrael2393) January 13, 2023

