Watch: May the fourth be with you – in Welsh

May the fourth comes around every year, of course, and fans of the Star Wars series never fail to feel the Force.

This year, a Welsh language learning website has released some helpful tips on how to pronounce some of the iconic quotes from the films.

Say Something In Welsh has taken to Instagram with phrases spoken by Yoda, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo and the much misunderstood dark overlord himself, Darth Vader.

From ‘No, I am your father’ to ‘Aren’t you a little short to be a stormtrooper?’ it’s all there, along with the most famous phrase of all: ‘May the Force be with you.’

On their Instagram post, SSIW encourage Welsh learners to feel the Force.

They say: “Finally, upon us the big day is, and excited we are about celebrating it with you all!

“Do you like surprises … hmmm … then over the moon at what we have for you, you’ll be.

“To help you celebrate this #StarWarsDay, translated into Welsh we have some most memorable quotes from this iconic film universe, and we have our own little movie to teach you the ways of the #force.

“So lightsabers at the ready, young Jedis and May the 4th be with you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saysomethinginwelsh

