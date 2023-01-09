Watch: Meet the mum whose Welsh videos are taking social media by storm

Welsh mum Hayley Townsend is planting the Welsh flag firmly on the global map on social media.

Her quirky videos explaining Welsh words and phrases have become hugely popular on TikTok.

Hayley, who quit working shifts in a factory, now runs an Instagram beauty business and is quickly on her way to become quite the Welsh social media influencer thanks to her fun Welsh videos.

Her engaging posts and charming manner has so far won her 20,000 followers on TikTok, with more people enjoy her Welsh themed posts following her all the time.

The 36-year-old who is from Blackwood didn’t have a social media account three years ago, but is quickly becoming something of a social media star.

Hayley says she wants to put Wales on the map through her Welsh themed videos.

She said: “I have gained 20k viewers in six months, it’s gone crazy. I do these Welsh skits where I do welsh comedy and they always do well.

“I love building a community on there, my goal is to build up to 100k.

“Being on TikTok is more of a lifestyle thing. I am a busy mam, my house is not always clean and I go on in my dressing going as I am being very real and that’s the sort of content that works for me.

“There are not many Welsh TikTokers around and we need more, most of my followers are Welsh and I want to put Wales on the map with my content.”

Check out a selection of Hayley’s TikTok videos below.

