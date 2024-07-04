Watch: Michael McIntyre transforms Welsh crowd into an epic choir

We’re not called the Land of Song for nothing and let’s be honest, us Welsh don’t need a second invitation when it comes to indulging in a passionate singalong.

Especially if it’s a classic favourite like Bread Of Heaven.

As part of our cultural remit here at Nation Cymru we often find ourselves burrowing deep down into the furthest recesses of YouTube to unearth some glittering treasures.

With Michael McIntyre returning to our screens on Saturday nights with his hit show The Wheel and the news this week that his Big Show will return for a new series in 2025, we’ve unearthed this gem from 2009, when Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow visited the Swansea Grand Theatre.

The ornate surrounds of the beautiful venue looked sumptuous under the TV lights and McIntyre had the audience in stitches from the off, especially when he spun out a beautifully observed piece about the former Severn Crossing tolls and the whacky races that would ensue once you’d put your foot down on the other side.

With the crowd still roaring with laughter, and seemingly out of nowhere he then launched into Bread Of Heaven.

Now this could have gone one of two ways:

1. The crowd stares back at him blankly

2. The audience joyfully joins in

Fair play to the comic, he figured correctly the Welsh audience couldn’t resist a little community singing – and stood back and marvelled at the glorious sound sung back at him from a note perfect crowd.

It sounds delicious. Watch and enjoy.

