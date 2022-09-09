Watch: Michael Sheen delivers one of the greatest Welsh rallying calls ever
Most people freely acknowledge that when/if Wales gains independence that Michael Sheen will be immediately installed as leader.
Of course, we say that with tongue planted firmly in cheek, but then who would deny such a patriotic Welshman who has always flown the Welsh flag on a global stage.
If you were watching this week’s episode of Sky Sports’ sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own you would certainly ascribe to the view that the actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon should most definitely be the man to front an indepenenedent Wales.
When asked to recite a stirring speech for Robert Page’s Wales ahead of their World Cup clash with England, Sheen produces what could only be described as one of the most rousing, stirring, spine-tingling rallying cries in the history of brilliant speeches.
When he finishes he receives a standing ovation from a wildly cheering audience, while host Romesh Ranganathan proclaims: “Wow. I have never felt more Welsh!”
If Robert Page doesn’t play this before Wales take the field against England in the World Cup, somebody needs to have a word.
Sound up. Headphones on. Enjoy!
Just a Roaring Speech❤️🔥 from @michaelsheen #ALOTO #Cymru @NationCymru 🏴⚽️💖 pic.twitter.com/5zXRbQ5QHO
— 🌏 Willow 💙 💜🎗 mandy 🌏 (@Mandy6766) September 9, 2022
You’ll see me and @MicahRichards dance together, one of us does something acrobatic on a concrete floor and I have a few words for the Welsh World Cup team. #ALOTO https://t.co/yuxyy62hej
— michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) September 5, 2022
Actor Michael Sheen, besides having a social conscience, also understands the democratic deficit Wales suffers still. In 2017 he returned his 2009 OBE awarded to attend and give a lecture on Welsh Culture & Identity at the Raymond Williams Society. He said in a video interview to journalist Owen Jones that he did it after researching and learning about the real truth about the history & abuse Wales received at the hands of the English Monarchy.