Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Michael Sheen delivers one of the greatest Welsh rallying calls ever

09 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Michael Sheen making his speech on A League Of Their Own (Credit: Sky)

Most people freely acknowledge that when/if Wales gains independence that Michael Sheen will be immediately installed as leader.

Of course, we say that with tongue planted firmly in cheek, but then who would deny such a patriotic Welshman who has always flown the Welsh flag on a global stage.

If you were watching this week’s episode of Sky Sports’ sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own you would certainly ascribe to the view that the actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon should most definitely be the man to front an indepenenedent Wales.

When asked to recite a stirring speech for Robert Page’s Wales ahead of their World Cup clash with England, Sheen produces what could only be described as one of the most rousing, stirring, spine-tingling rallying cries in the history of brilliant speeches.

When he finishes he receives a standing ovation from a wildly cheering audience, while host Romesh Ranganathan proclaims: “Wow. I have never felt more Welsh!”

If Robert Page doesn’t play this before Wales take the field against England in the World Cup, somebody needs to have a word.

Sound up. Headphones on. Enjoy!

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
3 hours ago

Actor Michael Sheen, besides having a social conscience, also understands the democratic deficit Wales suffers still. In 2017 he returned his 2009 OBE awarded to attend and give a lecture on Welsh Culture & Identity at the Raymond Williams Society. He said in a video interview to journalist Owen Jones that he did it after researching and learning about the real truth about the history & abuse Wales received at the hands of the English Monarchy.

9
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.