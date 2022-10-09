Watch: Michael Sheen perform ‘By Feather, Leaf, Bark & Stone’ by Jackie Morris

As autumn quietly lets itself in through the back door and light nights are on the cusp of becoming a distant memory, some gentle treasures have tumbled out of National Poetry Day across the land.

In Wales, Jackie Morris, the artist and poet who lives in St Davids, has released some excerpts of By Feather, Leaf, Bark & Stone in a beautiful collaboration between her words and images and the ever-entrancing voice of Michael Sheen, in two short films.

It’s perfect autumnal viewing in our opinion, here at Nation.Cymru, and all in a brilliant cause as Jackie is selling four unique ink-drawn otters to raise money for the Trussell Trust.

The first clip was turned into a film by singer, songwriter and visual artist Marry Waterson who used one of Jackie’s ink otters and other illustrations to animate the background to Sheen’s performance.

The second clip she sent to Seven Fables, the Exmoor gallery which represents her work and by the next day they returned a film of their own with the soundscape by Molly Howell

Books are my Bag

Originally from Birmingham, Jackie settled in Wales in the mid 90s and says she lives in a house ‘held together by spider’s webs’ with ‘cats that come and go’.

As well as her own poetry and writing she has illustrated the work of many authors, and for Bookshop Day yesterday she has released her exclusive ‘Books are my Bag’ fox bags which are available from book shops.

You can find more information about contributing to the trust, or buying the book on her website

